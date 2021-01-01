 Loading…

Yocan Stix Vape Pen Black Verion

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Stix Vape Pen Black Verion

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Stix is possibly the smallest vape pen-style device on the market 2020. This Yocan device is operated by one button with adjustable temperature in three presets with corresponding LED colors. The button of Yocan Stix vape pen is responsive and clicky. Multiple protections available for charging, over current, under voltage. Yocan Stix Smallest Pen-style Vape Device The three preset voltage levels and color coding: Red: Low Green: Medium Blue: Hight Main Features: Oil Capacity: 0.6ml Variable Voltage Micro-USB Charging Battery Capacity: 350mAh Battery Charging Type: Micro-USB Learn more this item features, please visit https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/stix

About this brand

Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

