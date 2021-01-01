About this product

The Yocan STIX is a stylish and compact vape pen designed by Yocan Tech. The small, sleek look of the Yocan Stix helps keep the device discreet and easy to carry. The Yocan Stix vape pen is made to be leak-proof, which keeps your juice secure in the Stix cartridge while you’re on the go. The Yocan STIX is a stylish and compact vape pen Read on and find out why the Yocan Stix is the best vape pen and the most friendly 510 threaded battery for beginners.https://juul.fun/the-yocan-stix-is-a-stylish-and-compact-vape-pen/The Yocan Stix features a ceramic coil, 320mAh Battery, and 3 heat settings. The voltage can be adjusted to 3 different heat settings, so you can adjust for the thickness of your juice. Main Features: Stylish and compact Easy to carry Leak-proof ceramic coil 320mAh Battery 3 heat settings Learn more Yocan Stix features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com How to use the Yocan Stix? Read this Yocan Stix battery instructions, if you still have any question, please leave a comment below. Make sure the Yocan Stix device was charged. The charge time will be longer than normal, when you first time charge this vape pen. Unscrew the base connector (aka the clear part above the metal atomizer on the pen). Then unscrew the plastic base from the oil chamber. Fill the Yocan Stix chamber with your oil, and then screw back on the base connector. Screw the cartridge to the coil/pen. Push the power button 5 times rapidly to turn on the battery. Press the power button 3 times rapidly to adjust your desired voltage. Hold the fire button when you inhale, and enjoy your vaping time with Yocan Stix.