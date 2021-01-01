About this product

The Yocan UNI Pro is a Portable Mod Vaporizer Fit All 510 Cartridges. As we know, vape industry has seen a lot of progress the pass couple of years. Starting from the vape pen to the high powered box mod, there are so many vape pen brand or box mod brands in the market. The Yocan UNI Pro is seeking to make some much-needed developments in this niche section, Portable Mod Vaporizers market. https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/uni-pro It’s featured awesomely compatible and uniquely versatile battery(650mAh). The oil cartridge chamber is super huge, to accommodate a larger variety of cartridges with a 510 thread magnetic adapter. The Yocan UNI Pro is high powered 510 threaded battery. Yocan designers focus more on on portability and compactness. If you are interested in on the go mod vaporizer device, check out the Yocan UNI Pro, it’s your answer. Main Features: Portable And Compact 510 Thread Magnetic Adapter Fit all Cartridges 650mAh Battery If you have questions about our Yocan UNI Pro Vaporizer, feel free to drop us a comment below! Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit Yocan.com