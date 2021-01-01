 Loading…

Yocan UNI S Box Mod

by Yocan®

About this product

The UNI S is an innovative VV box mod from Yocan, it can be tailored to the preference of the user. Yocan UNI S providing 3 voltage levels activating output at 2.5v, 3.0v, 3.5v for a soft, normal, or hard vape preference. Yocan UNI S Box Mod comes with 5 colors. It is design for oil atomizers that hides the atomizers inside using an adjustable elevator system. Main Features: Preset 3 Voltage Levels – 2.5v, 3.0v, 3.5v Preheat Function Type-C Charge Port Battery Capacity: 400mAh Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction Single Button Design Threaded Magnetic Connection Ring Compatible with Cartridges < 11.5mm Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please visit Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

