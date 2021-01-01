Yocan UNI S Box Mod
About this product
The UNI S is an innovative VV box mod from Yocan, it can be tailored to the preference of the user. Yocan UNI S providing 3 voltage levels activating output at 2.5v, 3.0v, 3.5v for a soft, normal, or hard vape preference. Yocan UNI S Box Mod comes with 5 colors. It is design for oil atomizers that hides the atomizers inside using an adjustable elevator system. Main Features: Preset 3 Voltage Levels – 2.5v, 3.0v, 3.5v Preheat Function Type-C Charge Port Battery Capacity: 400mAh Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction Single Button Design Threaded Magnetic Connection Ring Compatible with Cartridges < 11.5mm Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
