 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Yocan UNI S Box Mod Black version

Yocan UNI S Box Mod Black version

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan UNI S Box Mod Black version

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

As a premium vape mod from Yocan, the Yocan UNI S is an upgrade vape mod from previous version. The UNI S version is packed with many useful features. The biggest upgrade is the metallic body. It's give you premium feel, and also better durability. The Yocan UNI S charge via type c, like most of latest vape mods on the market. The Yocan UNI S also designed with a hanging hole, allow you carry it anywhere. Consider its smaller size body, the UNI S is more portable than other competitors. If you know the Yocan UNI, you must know the adjustable height and width function to fit all oil cartridges. Yes, the Yocan UNI S also features this adjustable function. And the Yocan UNI S preset voltage is difference from previous version, the lowest is 2.5v, the mid voltage is 3.0v and the highest voltage is 3.5v. It meet most of vape sessions whether at home or on-the-go. Main Features: Metallic Body Type C charge port Hanging hole Small size, 10s preheat function Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please go to Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review