Yocan Tech gave the UNI S vape mod a variable voltage battery that features 2.5V, 3.0V, and 3.5V options. So, how to choose the right voltage level option for Yocan UNI S, read on and find out the answer. Yocan UNI S: How To Choose The Right Voltage Level? More and more vapers, no matter newbies or heavy users are want to some variety voltage vape pens, gives them pure flavor and big cloud production. Here is the ultimate guideline to set your Yocan UNI S vape mod, or other VV vape devices. Flavor Lover choice: 2.5V Flavor-centric vape enthusiasts will enjoy the lowest voltage option 2.5V end of the Yocan UNI S. Mass vapor production: 3.5V While those who want denser big cloud vapor production will find themselves using 3.5V voltage option. Balance Choice: 3.0v The best of both voltages can be found by using the 3.0V, which strikes a fantastic balance between taste and throat feel. Yocan UNI S is the Most Stylish Vape device, it providing more efficient sessions and easier flavor exploration. If you want to learn more features regarding Yocan UNI S, please go to Yocan.com