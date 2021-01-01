Yocan UNI Vape Battery Smoky Gray Version
by Yocan®Write a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Yocan UNI Vape Battery Smoky Gray Version for all the oil atomizers with diameter 6-12mm & length >42mm Box Mod. Yocan UNI Vape Battery Smoky Gray is the most exciting thing to happen in the oil consumption scene. UNI Smoky Gray Version Features: Working with built-in 650mAh battery Adjustable three levels voltage indicator light, Learn more Yocan UNI Vape Battery Smoky Gray Version on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.