Yocan UNI White Version
by Yocan®Write a review
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Yocan UNI Cartridge Mod White Version is powered by a built-in 650mAh battery with a button activation. Features: - allows you to adjust the voltages - 650 mAh battery - fit all oil cartridges - Included Items: Yocan UNI Mod Box, 510-Threaded Magnetic Connection, USB Cable, User manual. Learn more Yocan UNI Cartridge Mod White Version information, please go to Yocantech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
