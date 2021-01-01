Yocan Vane Advanced Portable Dry Vaporizer
by Yocan®Write a review
$54.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Vane is one of the Yocan newest products. It is packs a ton of luxury features into its svelte frame. This Yocan vape pen give you the control over how your vaporizer would look like. It's your daily vaping device. Features: 1100 mAh Battery Capacity Magnetic Mouthpiece Ceramic Heating element Haptic Feedback smart vibration function 30-second Heat-up Time Up to 480F Temperature Diffused Airflow OLED Screen Display Safety Power-off Yocan Vane Advanced Portable Dry Vaporizer User Manual on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.