Yocan Vane Black version
by Yocan®Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Yocan Vane Black version a premium portable device. The best vaporizer for you. It fits nicely into your slim jeans and vaporize on-the-go in style! The easy-to-load ceramic heating chamber produces strong and flavorful vapor in a matter of seconds. Yocan Vane boasts great battery life, and an extremely durable, high-quality construction from a trusted manufacturer. Users can draw only the purest flavor you'll ever taste from a vaporizer. Feature: Precision temp control Produces Top Quality Vapor Conduction Heating 200°F - 480°F (93 - 248°C) 30 Second Heat Up Time All Day Vaping Battery Power Learn more Yocan Vane on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.