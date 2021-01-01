Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer Red Version
$54.99MSRP
About this product
The Vane is a new portable vaporizer from Yocan Tech. It's simple to use, plus its small and lightweight size (80*30*20mm) make it easy to carry. The Yocan Vane portable vaporizer comes with a 1100mAh battery with a type-c charge port. And a comfortable magnetic mouthpiece. The Yocan Vane featured a big ceramic heating chamber. It incorporates a clever design that helps disperse the hot vapor into a more comfortable and flavorful hit, even at higher temps. And in typical high-end vaping fashion, the Vane come with a magnetic mouthpiece. Main Features: OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp Short-Circuit Protection Low Voltage Protection High-Temperature Protection Low/High Resistance Protection Precision temp control Produces Top Quality Vapor Conduction Heating Simple to use Long-lasting battery Lightweight Even heating Strong effects Decent flavor and vapor Nicely designed mouthpiece
About this brand
Yocan®
