Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer Silver Version
$54.99MSRP
About this product
The Vane handheld vaporizer is powered by Yocan. This device boasts a ceramic heating element, plus the conduction chamber it deliver delicious and thick vape flavor. Read on find out how big performance the Yocan Vane vaporizer comes with. At first glance Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer Silver Version looks a USB flash drive. The Yocan Vane comes with a rechargeable 1100mAh battery, and fully charged within 1 hours. Allow you spend more time enjoying and less time waiting charging. It is the Perfect & Powerful & Small Vaporizer with BIG performance. The Yocan Vane featured an enhanced user experience with magnetic mouthpiece. It's cool design for on the go. Main Features: Heats up quickly Temperature Control Capacity long-life 1100mAh batteries High-quality components Portable and sleek Produces thick vapor Easy to use – no complicated user manual needed Maintenance-free Type C USB charging port Learn more Yocan Vane information on Yocantech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
