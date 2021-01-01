 Loading…

Yocan X Concentrate Pod System

by Yocan®

About this product

Today, we are going to talk about the latest device from Yocan, it’s named Yocan X. Benefiting from all the successful and mature application experience of QDC technology, Yocan X Concentrate Pod System is born to be extraordinary. Presenting the Yocan X, which absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus and Yocan UNI! It is an extremely versatile Pod system. Read on to learn more detail about this device from Yocan Tech. Feature: Rechargeable 500mAh battery Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm Magnetic Connection 10 Sec Preheating Function 3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil) Leak-proof design airflow Produces Top Quality Vapor All Day Vaping Battery Power USB-C Charging Short-Circuit Protection Low Voltage Protection Package Content 1x Yocan X Pen 1x Extra Pod w/ Mouthpiece 1x Type-C Cable 1x Pick Tool 1x Instructions Manual Learn more Yocan X pod system on YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

