Yocan X Concentrate Pod System
Today, we are going to talk about the latest device from Yocan, it’s named Yocan X. Benefiting from all the successful and mature application experience of QDC technology, Yocan X Concentrate Pod System is born to be extraordinary. Presenting the Yocan X, which absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus and Yocan UNI! It is an extremely versatile Pod system. Read on to learn more detail about this device from Yocan Tech. Feature: Rechargeable 500mAh battery Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm Magnetic Connection 10 Sec Preheating Function 3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil) Leak-proof design airflow Produces Top Quality Vapor All Day Vaping Battery Power USB-C Charging Short-Circuit Protection Low Voltage Protection Package Content 1x Yocan X Pen 1x Extra Pod w/ Mouthpiece 1x Type-C Cable 1x Pick Tool 1x Instructions Manual Learn more Yocan X pod system on YocanTech.com
Yocan®
