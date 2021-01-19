i........i
Tue Jan 19 2021
I ordered an item from Dank Geek on Jan 2, 2021. Received an email acknowledgment on Jan 3, which said order would be fulfilled within 48 hours. Their website says shipping transit time is 3-5 days, so at the worst I should have gotten my item in 7 business days. I never got it, & I never even received tracking info. Despite not shipping the item, they posted a charge to my credit card for it. I sent them 2 emails about this, which they never responded to. I finally had to dispute the charge with my credit card issuer. Lousy way to do business. Will never order from them again.