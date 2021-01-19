 Loading…

Dank Geek Discount Codes

by Your Weed Coupons

About this product

Coupon codes and offers for use at Dank Geek. You can save on your next bong, dab rig, vape or smoking accessory when you visit Your Weed Coupons and get a Dank Geek coupon code.

About this brand

Our mission is to bring you the latest discounts, offers, sales, codes and coupons from cannabis websites around the world. We aim to ensure everyone who uses Your Weed Coupons will never have to pay full price again for cannabis seeds, herbal vaporizers and headshop supplies. We understand that the cost of MMJ and Recreational products in legal states is too high so we will also track down the best weed deals for flower, concentrates and medical marijuana from your local dispensaries. If you are looking for free seed deals, money off discounts, vouchers and the best savings on your next purchase you can find it all at yourweedcoupons.com. Cannabis Seed Coupons We hunt out seed banks based in all four corners of the world, because our customers deserve the best cannabis seed offers available. We seek out the weed seed sites who have free seed offers, the best sales and offer deals for new customers and bring them all together on our easy to search Cannabis Seed Coupons page. Do not worry about the reputation of the seedbanks on our site as we check them all before we list them. There will be no businesses with bad reputations here and if you find we refer you to someone who does not meet your expectations contact us here and tell us why. Anyone who lets their reputation slip will be removed from this site. Dispensary Coupons Now medical marijuana and recreational cannabis has become legal in numerous US states, Canada and in countries across Europe and South America the only thing that is prohibitive is the cost. To make it easier for you to access your MMJ or get hold of top shelf weed at bottom shelf prices we work with dispensaries big and small to bring you weed coupons, low cost concentrates and economical edibles. Headshop Coupons You can always visit your local headshop to pick up your supplies but they won’t have the cheapest prices. You can only get the best headshop prices online. So, we have teamed up with headshops to bring you the latest discounts and coupons on glass, bubblers, pipes, papers, clothing and accessories. Just check out the Headshop Coupons page to see the latest offers and the businesses we work with. Vaporizer Coupons Buying a new Herbal Vaporizer can be expensive with the best ones costing a small fortune! We have sought out the online vape shops with the best reputations and will list their latest site wide sales, sale items and exclusive discount codes for money off across their web stores.

3 customer reviews

Tue Jan 19 2021
i........i
I ordered an item from Dank Geek on Jan 2, 2021. Received an email acknowledgment on Jan 3, which said order would be fulfilled within 48 hours. Their website says shipping transit time is 3-5 days, so at the worst I should have gotten my item in 7 business days. I never got it, & I never even received tracking info. Despite not shipping the item, they posted a charge to my credit card for it. I sent them 2 emails about this, which they never responded to. I finally had to dispute the charge with my credit card issuer. Lousy way to do business. Will never order from them again.
Mon Sep 07 2020
m........5
Fast shipping and excellent prices, never had an issue ordering from here and their communication is always fast and responsive. Keep up the good work!
Mon Apr 13 2020
L........e
I used a Groupon for this company where I paid $15 for a $30 coupon. I applied this coupon to my $50 mystery box and paid the remaining $20 plus shipping. I *thought* I’d be getting roughly $100 of product as advertised. The describe their mystery boxes as “an assortment of glass, swag, gear, and accessories when your box is unlocked!” I received ONE item only. SUCH A DISAPPOINTMENT. I called and was told that **if you use any coupons on your order they deduct that value from what they send you in your mystery box.** Because I paid Groupon $15 and not them directly, they only valued my box off a $20 payment. I tried calling to see if there was anything they could do and they treated me like I was scamming them for using a coupon and should be happy with what I got at all. They offered to send me some “cheap papers, a $10 rolling tray, and a $10 throw away pipe” if I was willing to pay to ship my item back and ship the new items to me. This was my first and only time buying from DankGeek. I will never make this mistake twice, and I will never buy a Groupon for a pipe store again. LEARN FROM MY MISTAKE DON’T BUY FROM A COMPANY THAT OFFERS COUPONS AND THEN DEDUCTS THEIR VALUE OFF YOUR END.