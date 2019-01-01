About this product

MK Ultra by Zenabis is a high THC indica-dominant hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. The buds of this dried flower range from light to dark green and have small amber pistils scattered throughout. MK Ultra offers patients a sweet, fruity, earthy flavour. Indicas like MK Ultra are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. High THC medical cannabis products are often sought out by patients seeking pain relief or a euphoric experience. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow. CANNABINOIDS THC: 16-20% CBD: <1% TERPENES terpinolene, limonene, myrcene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.