MK Ultra by Zenabis is a high THC indica-dominant hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. The buds of this dried flower range from light to dark green and have small amber pistils scattered throughout. MK Ultra offers patients a sweet, fruity, earthy flavour. Indicas like MK Ultra are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. High THC medical cannabis products are often sought out by patients seeking pain relief or a euphoric experience. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow. CANNABINOIDS THC: 16-20% CBD: <1% TERPENES terpinolene, limonene, myrcene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.