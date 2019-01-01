 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sensi Star

Sensi Star

by Zenabis

Zenabis Cannabis Flower Sensi Star

About this product

Zenabis’ Sensi Star is a high THC indica-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Indicas, like Sensi Star, are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea and increased appetite. Sensi Star’s dried flower has light green buds accented by dark, orange pistils. CANNABINOIDS THC: 16-20% CBD: <1% TERPENES limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

We are a diverse, passionate team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators, and advocates who came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers. Our four facilities are located coast-to-coast across Canada in Delta and Langley, British Columbia; Atholville, New Brunswick; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently owns 3.5 million square feet of facility space that can, upon full conversion, be dedicated to cannabis production.