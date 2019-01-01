About this product
Zenabis’ Sensi Star is a high THC indica-dominant strain for medical cannabis patients. Indicas, like Sensi Star, are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea and increased appetite. Sensi Star’s dried flower has light green buds accented by dark, orange pistils. CANNABINOIDS THC: 16-20% CBD: <1% TERPENES limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods.