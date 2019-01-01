 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shishkaberry

by Zenabis

Zenabis Cannabis Flower Shishkaberry

About this product

Sometimes known as “Kish”, Shishkaberry by Zenabis is a high THC indica-dominant hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has tight, purple buds, and a sweet, fruity, pine-meets-pine flavour. Indicas like Shishkaberry are often associated with sedating effects like relaxation, pain reduction, decreased nausea, and increased appetite. Medical patients seeking pain relief or a euphoric experience often select strains with high amounts of THC. As with any medical cannabis product, new patients should remember to start low and go slow. CANNABINOIDS THC: 14-18% CBD: <1% TERPENES limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene ZENABIS Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

We are a diverse, passionate team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators, and advocates who came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers. Our four facilities are located coast-to-coast across Canada in Delta and Langley, British Columbia; Atholville, New Brunswick; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently owns 3.5 million square feet of facility space that can, upon full conversion, be dedicated to cannabis production.