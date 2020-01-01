 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Zig-Zag Blue Rolling Papers - Slow Burning Kutkorners - 25 booklets

Zig-Zag Blue Rolling Papers - Slow Burning Kutkorners - 25 booklets

by Zig Zag Canada

Write a review
Zig Zag Canada Smoking Rolling Papers Zig-Zag Blue Rolling Papers - Slow Burning Kutkorners - 25 booklets

$57.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A free-burning take on the original iconic Zig-Zag White Kutcorners. Easy to roll, with a faster burn. - Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers - 100% Natural Gum Arabic - 25 booklets per carton, 100 papers per booklet - 70mm x 38mm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zig Zag Canada Logo
The most iconic rolling paper in the world!