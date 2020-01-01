Zig-Zag Rolling Papers
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$57.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Zig-Zag White Kutcorners is the original and iconic rolling paper that has established Zig Zags' quality reputation as the leader in the industry. A thin-weight paper that’s easy to roll and burns slowly. Derived from the sap of the African acacia tree, the natural properties of gum Arabic provide a consistent seal without impacting the taste. - Made using Natural Flax Plant Fibers - Slow Burning - 100% Natural Gum Arabic - 25 booklets per carton, 100 papers per booklet
Be the first to review this product.