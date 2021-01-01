 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 014 inch OG Straight Tube

014 inch OG Straight Tube

by Zob Glass

Write a review
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 014 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 014 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 014 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 014 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 014 inch OG Straight Tube

$119.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This straight tube from Zob Glass is a perfect everyday driver. It's approx. 14 inches tall, and made of 5mm. American made glass. The pipe has a three prong ice pinch if you want an icy cold rip! The tube sits on a sturdy glass base. A diffuesd down stem provides excellent bubbling for cool, clean hits. An 18mm. ground glass slide comes standard with the tube. Zob goes to great lengths to make sure every piece is one of a kind, so each label will most likely be differen than the one pictured.

About this brand

Zob Glass Logo
ZOB Glass has been making tubes in Southern California for over 10 years now. Specializing the in the best glass your money can buy!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review