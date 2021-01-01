 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 018 inch OG Straight Tube

018 inch OG Straight Tube

by Zob Glass

Write a review
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 018 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 018 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 018 inch OG Straight Tube
Zob Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 018 inch OG Straight Tube

$149.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This bad ass straight tube is made by Zob Glass. It's approx. 18 inches of face ripping goodness. A three prong ice pinch makes for icy cold rips when you pack it with ice. A diffused down stem bubbles the shit out of the water, cooling and filtering the smoke before you pull it into your lungs. The tube in made with 5mm. thick glass. The pipe comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make each piece one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than pictured.

About this brand

Zob Glass Logo
ZOB Glass has been making tubes in Southern California for over 10 years now. Specializing the in the best glass your money can buy!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review