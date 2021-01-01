 Loading…

Hammercraft 4 Piece Pollinator Herb Grinder 1.5 Inch

by Utopia Glass

About this product

The 4 piece Hammercraft Herb Grinders are made from aircraft grade aluminum and will effortlessly grind your herbs to perfection. The perforated bottom ensures that the herb falls through when its at the right size ensuring you do not overgrind. The sifter lets through a little bit of the THC and pollen that accumulates overtime in the bottom compartment. Specifications: Aluminum body Magnetic middle Machine cut teeth Stainless Steel sifter screen Diameter : 1.5 Inch

About this brand

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers

