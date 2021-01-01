 Loading…

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Holey Colored Top Beaker with Carry Case and Extra Parts

by Utopia Glass

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Holey Colored Top Beaker with Carry Case and Extra Parts

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! The Holey Beaker. This 18" beaker bong embodies a traditional beaker shape, but has a whole new unique look. A grid-style diffuser attached to the base supports an inner section that has holes that pass through it. It does not require a downstem, and comes in a range of six colors. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 19mm Bowl Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H149 - Holey Beaker with Colored Top (1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 19mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case

About this brand

Utopia Glass Logo
Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers

