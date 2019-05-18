About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! The Holey Pyramid Beaker. This piece is unlike any other. We've taken our traditional Pyramid Beaker and included a permanent grid diffuser inside the base to give this bong a whole new look. Holes on each side pass through the base into an inner pyramid, and the top is available in six colors. It's a piece that will definitely turn some heads. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 19mm Bowl Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H144 - Holey Pyramid Beaker with Colored Top (1) YX12NCP - 19mm Cone Bowl (1) YX21C - 19mm Super Thick Bowl (1) Q005 - 19mm Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry-Case