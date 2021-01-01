 Loading…

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Tartan Straight Tube with Carry Case and Extra Parts

by Utopia Glass

$139.99MSRP

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! The Tartan Straight Tube is a graphic waterpipe for those with impeccable style. The pattern has a fabric-looking texture and creates a great visual affect. The Tube has a disc ice-catcher Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Stem Length:4" Inches / 10cm Tube Diameter:50mm Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H164 - Tartan Straight Tube (1) YX10 - 10cm Tartan Diffuser Downstem (1) YX12 - 14mm Tartan Cone Bowl (1) YX21 - 14mm Super Thick Tartan Bowl (1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case

About this brand

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers

