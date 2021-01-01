Hoss Glass 18 Inch Tartan Straight Tube with Carry Case and Extra Parts
by Utopia GlassWrite a review
$139.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case and extra parts! The Tartan Straight Tube is a graphic waterpipe for those with impeccable style. The pattern has a fabric-looking texture and creates a great visual affect. The Tube has a disc ice-catcher Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Stem Length:4" Inches / 10cm Tube Diameter:50mm Thickness: 5mm Includes : (1) H164 - Tartan Straight Tube (1) YX10 - 10cm Tartan Diffuser Downstem (1) YX12 - 14mm Tartan Cone Bowl (1) YX21 - 14mm Super Thick Tartan Bowl (1) Q005 - 14mm Quartz Banger (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case
About this brand
Utopia Glass
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.