ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains

All strains

Browse through all of the marijuana strains listed on Leafly and discover something new or dig up a tried and true.
Sort by
popular
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Blue Dream flower
Blue Dream
CreativeLeafly Gelato flower
Gelato
EuphoricLeafly Sour Diesel flower
Sour Diesel
EnergeticLeafly Wedding Cake flower
Wedding Cake
RelaxedLeafly GSC flower
GSC
HungryLeafly Purple Punch flower
Purple Punch
SleepyLeafly OG Kush flower
OG Kush
HungryLeafly Original Glue flower
Original Glue
RelaxedLeafly Jack Herer flower
Jack Herer
EnergeticLeafly Green Crack flower
Green Crack
EnergeticLeafly Granddaddy Purple flower
Granddaddy Purple
SleepyLeafly White Widow flower
White Widow
TalkativeLeafly Sherbert flower
Sherbert
RelaxedLeafly Runtz flower
Runtz
TalkativeLeafly Pineapple Express flower
Pineapple Express
EnergeticLeafly Zkittlez flower
Zkittlez
RelaxedLeafly Northern Lights flower
Northern Lights
SleepyLeafly Mimosa flower
Mimosa
FocusedLeafly Do-Si-Dos flower
Do-Si-Dos
RelaxedLeafly Bubba Kush flower
Bubba Kush
SleepyLeafly Durban Poison flower
Durban Poison
EnergeticLeafly Forbidden Fruit flower
Forbidden Fruit
RelaxedLeafly Chemdog flower
Chemdog
EuphoricLeafly AK-47 flower
AK-47
HungryLeafly Trainwreck flower
Trainwreck
EuphoricLeafly Super Lemon Haze flower
Super Lemon Haze
EnergeticLeafly Amnesia Haze flower
Amnesia Haze
GigglyLeafly Lemon Haze flower
Lemon Haze
TalkativeLeafly Stardawg flower
Stardawg
HungryLeafly Cherry Pie flower
Cherry Pie
GigglyLeafly Bruce Banner flower
Bruce Banner
CreativeLeafly Strawberry Cough flower
Strawberry Cough
EnergeticLeafly Blue Cookies flower
Blue Cookies
ArousedLeafly Mendo Breath flower
Mendo Breath
SleepyLeafly 9 Pound Hammer flower
9 Pound Hammer
SleepyLeafly Blueberry flower
Blueberry
SleepyLeafly Super Silver Haze flower
Super Silver Haze
EnergeticLeafly MAC flower
MAC
HappyLeafly Ice Cream Cake flower
Ice Cream Cake
TinglyLeafly SFV OG flower
SFV OG
FocusedLeafly Alien OG flower
Alien OG
EuphoricLeafly Animal Cookies flower
Animal Cookies
RelaxedLeafly Alaskan Thunder Fuck flower
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
EnergeticLeafly Tangie flower
Tangie
EnergeticLeafly Ghost Train Haze flower
Ghost Train Haze
EnergeticLeafly Grape Ape flower
Grape Ape
SleepyLeafly Blue Cheese flower
Blue Cheese
SleepyLeafly Birthday Cake Kush flower
Birthday Cake Kush
RelaxedLeafly Tahoe OG Kush flower
Tahoe OG Kush
SleepyLeafly King Louis XIII flower
King Louis XIII
SleepyLeafly Candyland flower
Candyland
TalkativeLeafly Master Kush flower
Master Kush
SleepyLeafly Strawberry Banana flower
Strawberry Banana
RelaxedLeafly Banana Kush flower
Banana Kush
TalkativeLeafly Sundae Driver flower
Sundae Driver
HappyLeafly GMO Cookies flower
GMO Cookies
RelaxedLeafly Fire OG flower
Fire OG
HungryLeafly Purple Kush flower
Purple Kush
SleepyLeafly Cookies and Cream flower
Cookies and Cream
HappyLeafly Headband flower
Headband
Creative