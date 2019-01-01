All strains
Browse through all of the marijuana strains listed on Leafly and discover something new or dig up a tried and true.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Blue DreamCreative
GelatoEuphoric
Sour DieselEnergetic
Wedding CakeRelaxed
GSCHungry
Purple PunchSleepy
OG KushHungry
Original GlueRelaxed
Jack HererEnergetic
Green CrackEnergetic
Granddaddy PurpleSleepy
White WidowTalkative
SherbertRelaxed
RuntzTalkative
Pineapple ExpressEnergetic
ZkittlezRelaxed
Northern LightsSleepy
MimosaFocused
Do-Si-DosRelaxed
Bubba KushSleepy
Durban PoisonEnergetic
Forbidden FruitRelaxed
ChemdogEuphoric
AK-47Hungry
TrainwreckEuphoric
Super Lemon HazeEnergetic
Amnesia HazeGiggly
Lemon HazeTalkative
StardawgHungry
Cherry PieGiggly
Bruce BannerCreative
Strawberry CoughEnergetic
Blue CookiesAroused
Mendo BreathSleepy
9 Pound HammerSleepy
BlueberrySleepy
Super Silver HazeEnergetic
MACHappy
Ice Cream CakeTingly
SFV OGFocused
Alien OGEuphoric
Animal CookiesRelaxed
Alaskan Thunder FuckEnergetic
TangieEnergetic
Ghost Train HazeEnergetic
Grape ApeSleepy
Blue CheeseSleepy
Birthday Cake KushRelaxed
Tahoe OG KushSleepy
King Louis XIIISleepy
CandylandTalkative
Master KushSleepy
Strawberry BananaRelaxed
Banana KushTalkative
Sundae DriverHappy
GMO CookiesRelaxed
Fire OGHungry
Purple KushSleepy
Cookies and CreamHappy
HeadbandCreative