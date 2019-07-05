ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Banana Punch #9 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Punch #9.

Avatar for Ivandarealestt
Member since 2018
Pressure! Flying high wit my mans
Avatar for tinabanana
Member since 2016
Crazy head buzz, beautiful aroma. Too much of it sends me into a deep daze.
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for BackwoodyCookie
Member since 2019
Banana Punch (Idk if it was #9) was one of the most flavorful smokes I’ve had in a while because it honestly tasted like strawberry ice cream, the taste was unreal. BP gave me a calming, relaxed, mellowing type of high but definitely wasn’t a couch locker. For the smokers who like to smoke during t...
Avatar for Kmack9212
Member since 2019
nice mellow head to toe high that hits quickly. not a fan of the taste or smell.
Happy
Avatar for Herpiffness420
Member since 2018
I had live resin form.Smell taste and high are strong. Hits hard and fast but creeps across your whole body slow and long. One of the best I've had.
Avatar for TwoToneTee
Member since 2014
This strain is potent AF! Very quick body and head high... Smooth but lethal from every pull of this fruit engage heavy smoking perfection of great weed that looks good, smells good, and definitely gets you white boy waisted! NO PUN...
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for youngstipdick
Member since 2019
just dabbled a boogie of banana punch #9 diamonds from LA. This stipdick could not be any more content. 12/10 would recommend and can definitely the alleviation of stress 🙂🥳
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for kushypriv
Member since 2019
high assf
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted