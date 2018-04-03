Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Black magic by high altitude in WA is exceptionally smooth and effective. Purple weed is always good to me. Don’t fear what I don’t know. Don’t be scared of black magic it smells and tastes like mulched leather with hints of dark fruit. A strong spell of relaxation in body and mind. Very euphoric an...
Acquired from BloomRoom in SF. Glorious nugs with abundant crystals. Definitely the product of two dark strains. Smoked extremely well through vape (looking forward to proper b rips). Instant head and body effects, really nice and much more toward the Indica side. Very solid and not couchy at all. R...