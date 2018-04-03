ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Magic reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Magic.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Brittrob28
Member since 2019
It's great! Super potent and strong. It's also great before bed, it helps me sleep.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Black magic by high altitude in WA is exceptionally smooth and effective. Purple weed is always good to me. Don’t fear what I don’t know. Don’t be scared of black magic it smells and tastes like mulched leather with hints of dark fruit. A strong spell of relaxation in body and mind. Very euphoric an...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sagalonious
Member since 2017
Acquired from BloomRoom in SF. Glorious nugs with abundant crystals. Definitely the product of two dark strains. Smoked extremely well through vape (looking forward to proper b rips). Instant head and body effects, really nice and much more toward the Indica side. Very solid and not couchy at all. R...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
