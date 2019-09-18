Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bro this is some dank shit I picked up a ounce and I’m a heavy smoking , but I did get a new bong took a fat rip and I was baked as hell! This shit is smelly !!! In a good fucking way but I had everyone in my house yelling at me , it’s some other type of shit give it a try if you can