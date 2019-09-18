ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black Rose
  4. Reviews

Black Rose reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Rose.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Lauradagingy
Member since 2019
Great strain! Makes you very sleepy after, also really helps with appetite! If you suffer with either, this is perfect! Make sure you aren’t doing much because it’s a full body sedation.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Djalive420
Member since 2019
Bro this is some dank shit I picked up a ounce and I’m a heavy smoking , but I did get a new bong took a fat rip and I was baked as hell! This shit is smelly !!! In a good fucking way but I had everyone in my house yelling at me , it’s some other type of shit give it a try if you can
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review