ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Leafly flower of Bugatti

Bugatti

aka Bugatti OG, Bugatti OG Kush

4.5(54)

Effects

RelaxedEuphoricHungry
