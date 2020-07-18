When were you born?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Sorry, Leafly isn't available in your location yet.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept
the Terms of Use
and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Effects
Showing nearby product results for Cake Batter
1 gram
Pickup 15.5 miles away
Bloom Medicinals
Pickup 17.4 miles away
gLeaf - Rockville
3.5 grams
Pickup 25.9 miles away
Euphoria Wellness - Maryland Cannabis
1 each
Pickup 34.9 miles away
Jova Wellness Center
Pickup 49.0 miles away
ReLeaf Shop
Pickup 53.2 miles away
Kip Cannabis
0.5 gram
Pickup 84.4 miles away
Natures Care & Wellness
Pickup 60.8 miles away
Mana Supply Co. - Middle River