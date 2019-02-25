ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Corleone Kush The Don Cut reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Corleone Kush The Don Cut.

Avatar for ajwise
Member since 2017
One review isn’t enough. The Don cut doesn’t come around too often where I am. But when it does, it tickles your brain and elevates your mood bruh. Get this if you can. You seriously won’t regret it
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for MrsSutt3r
Member since 2019
Did a nice job of getting rid of headaches and neck pains. I feel more relaxed.
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JonnyNascar
Member since 2018
5 Star strain all around. Great to relax to... Throw on some tunes and just chill Corleone Kush - This strain is a mostly indica hybrid cannabis strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Awesome strain verano did a great job! =) Maryland.
feelings
