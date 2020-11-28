Crescendo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crescendo.
Crescendo effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
24 people reported 73 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
4% of people say it helps with arthritis
Migraines
4% of people say it helps with migraines
ReviewsNo Reviews
