Deep Breath
Deep Breath by Baked Beanz is a deep mixture of “Breath” strains. This massive genetic cross starts with Alien Breath, which is a cross of POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath).
