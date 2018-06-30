ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deep Breath
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.
Hybrid

Deep Breath

5.0(3)

Find Deep Breath nearby

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Products with Deep Breath

Show all

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3
Show all
Super duper, loud aroma! Fragrant is an understatement whether in or out of the container. Tasteful inhale (berrylicious) pungent exhale (deisel burst). 3 bong rips later... permasmile! 5 star Provided energy Relieved aching shoulder Get some, pack it in your rig, puff puff puff, with *Deep Breath* ...Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Excellent, far exceeded my expectations. Delicious aswell. And very dank dense buds. With gorgeous orange hairs and dark greens shades of lavander and rich greens. A new favorite strain. Very well balanced sativa/indica effects. This bud has a very pungent smell and strong flavor profile.Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy

Similar strains

Loading...Loading...Loading...