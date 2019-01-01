Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Doox is a powerful sativa-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Cow with the legendary Chemdawg. The resulting hybrid provides an intense and fast-hitting high coupled with dreamy euphoria. Its buds are often pastel green, coated in frosty trichomes, and radiating with a zesty aroma of sour citrus. Doox is a great strain for any connoisseur looking to explore a new hybrid developed from an old legend.