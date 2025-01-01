Drip n’ Jiggle by Nugz is a sativa-dominant hybrid crafted as a botanical-infused, full-spectrum resin cart. Expect an uplifted, creative headspace with zero edge or anxiety, making it a smooth go-to for daytime or social use. As it tapers off, it settles into a light, comfortable tiredness that eases the burnout without knocking you out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Drip n' Jiggle Full Spectrum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.