Drip n’ Jiggle Full Spectrum
HybridTHC 83%CBD 2%
stock photo similar to Drip n’ Jiggle Full Spectrum
Drip n’ Jiggle Full Spectrum
DNJ
Hybrid
Drip n’ Jiggle Full Spectrum potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Drip n’ Jiggle by Nugz is a sativa-dominant hybrid crafted as a botanical-infused, full-spectrum resin cart. Expect an uplifted, creative headspace with zero edge or anxiety, making it a smooth go-to for daytime or social use. As it tapers off, it settles into a light, comfortable tiredness that eases the burnout without knocking you out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Drip n' Jiggle Full Spectrum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Drip n’ Jiggle Full SpectrumOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Drip n’ Jiggle Full Spectrum products near you
Similar to Drip n’ Jiggle Full Spectrum near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—