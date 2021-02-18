ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fuji OG
  4. Products
Leafly flower of Fuji OG

Fuji OG

4.0(2)
All products
All stores

Showing nearby product results for Fuji OG

No matched products in your area

Try changing your filters. You can also see similar strains.

similar strains