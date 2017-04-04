ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Happy Rancher reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Happy Rancher.

Avatar for lightithitit
Member since 2019
smells great like candy, feeling the sativa side, not too potent
Avatar for Smokinsuzie
Member since 2018
Tastes 😋 sweet aroma. Too relaxed to finish this review.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Shaun88
Member since 2015
Amazing big beautiful buds. with a calm lemony scent. very dense bud, burns forever, nice smooth high, long lasting relaxing effects. definitely one of my new favs
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for YoungCartridge
Member since 2018
Makes me feel great this test amazing as well got the cartridge version too it’s amazing
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for fore20golf
Member since 2017
Great for daytime activities. My go to strain when i have a full day of golf...keeps me going but also focused.
Avatar for kingedebiri
Member since 2017
I've tried this strain for the first time and I have to say that I'm not disappointed but I'm not as impressed as I hoped to be.
Avatar for JoshLoc
Member since 2016
I have this crossed with haze. Great flavour to it, has a nice happy energetic high. Good for at the beach. Makes my face hurt from smiling.
Avatar for Mr.BC.Cheese720
Member since 2016
One of the first strain's I tried when I started out back in 2014 was the high CBD strain called Jolly Rancher. All though i did not know it at the time (Or what CBD was) but a friend did recognize the smell of the bud the second time i got it two and a half years later. It has a slightly og gassy u...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly