ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Killer Cupcakes
  4. Products
Leafly flower of Killer Cupcakes

Killer Cupcakes

4.8(5)

Effects

EuphoricRelaxed
All products
All stores

Showing nearby product results for Killer Cupcakes

No matched products in your area

Try changing your filters. You can also see similar strains.

similar strains