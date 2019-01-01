ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Koloa Sunrise

Bred by Gold Leaf Ohana, Koloa Sunrise is a cross of Heirloom Kauai Haze and Blue Sunrise. This sativa has a tropical fruit flavor with undertones of vanilla and spice.

