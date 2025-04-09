New York, spark those joints—April 2025 is here, and Leafly’s editors have curated your ultimate weed lineup for the 420 festivities. We've pulled together heavy-hitting NY favorites like Sour Diesel, classic crowd-pleasers like King Louis and Super Boof, and flavorful newcomers like Garlicane, Lychee, and Pink Rozay. Whether you're chilling in the boroughs, vibing upstate, or just relaxing at home, these strains promise top-tier highs and flavor profiles that live up to the Empire State’s legendary status.