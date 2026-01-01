Blaine's Counter Culture recs
Blaine from Puffwick & Blunt in Mukilteo, Washington, graced us with some smoking hot strain recommendations for Leafly's Counter Culture. Hash Burger rosin from Magic Gardens is his Headstash pick, the #1 recommendation that he'd take home out of everything in the store. Glacée Blanche from Plaid Jacket is his Sleeper pick, so grab some before it blows up. And his Can't-Miss? That's Bondi Farms, who are always cooking up reliable heaters, but Cherry Do-Si-Dos is Blaine's fave from the cultivator. Learn more and shop these strains below!