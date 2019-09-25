ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Energizing cannabis strains

Looking for a pick-me-up? These invigorating cannabis strains can deliver the uplifting effects you want to help power your day.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Durban Poison flower
Durban Poison
EnergeticLeafly Green Crack flower
Green Crack
EnergeticLeafly Jack Herer flower
Jack Herer
CreativeLeafly Golden Goat flower
Golden Goat
EnergeticLeafly Strawberry Cough flower
Strawberry Cough
UpliftedLeafly Harlequin flower
Harlequin
FocusedLeafly Lamb's Bread flower
Lamb's Bread
CreativeLeafly Cinderella 99 flower
Cinderella 99
EnergeticLeafly Ghost Train Haze flower
Ghost Train Haze
Energetic