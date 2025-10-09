Hot strains for Green Wednesday
Green Wednesday, the Wednesday before the long Thanksgiving break, is the US’ second biggest weed sales day of the year. Cannabis' answer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Green Wednesday is when you'll find some of the deepest discounts at dispensaries near you. We reviewed the data and found trending strains that you should have on your radar to scoop up while they're on sale. Availability of deals varies by location.
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.