Cannabis staples

A list of historical cannabis strains that have stood the test of time.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Strawberry Cough flower
Strawberry Cough
UpliftedLeafly Durban Poison flower
Durban Poison
EnergeticLeafly Granddaddy Purple flower
Granddaddy Purple
HungryLeafly Chemdog flower
Chemdog
EuphoricLeafly Tangie flower
Tangie
EnergeticLeafly Green Crack flower
Green Crack
EnergeticLeafly Skunk No. 1 flower
Skunk No. 1
HungryLeafly Northern Lights flower
Northern Lights
SleepyLeafly Super Silver Haze flower
Super Silver Haze
Energetic