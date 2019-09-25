ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Cannabis strains for inflammation

Cannabis strains for inflammation

Explore some of the cannabis strains that other Leafly users have found most helpful for managing painful inflammation.
Sort by
curated
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly ACDC flower
ACDC
FocusedLeafly Flo flower
Flo
FocusedLeafly Critical Mass flower
Critical Mass
RelaxedLeafly Cannatonic flower
Cannatonic
RelaxedLeafly Cheese Quake flower
Cheese Quake
TinglyLeafly Harlequin flower
Harlequin
FocusedLeafly Blue Widow flower
Blue Widow
EuphoricLeafly Pennywise flower
Pennywise
RelaxedLeafly Harle-Tsu flower
Harle-Tsu
Relaxed