Canada—420 is in the air, and Leafly’s editors have rolled up a fresh lineup of must-try strains to help you celebrate in true northern style. Whether you're lighting up lakeside, cozying in with friends, or taking in the first signs of spring, this list of top picks reflects what Canadian cannabis lovers are craving right now. We focused on three key things when curating this collection: what’s hot with Canadian shoppers, what’s earning the highest praise for quality and effects, and what best captures the regional vibe through unique flavors and experiences. You’ll find classic heavy hitters like Afghani and Pink Kush alongside newer crowd favorites like Cuban Linx and Wedding Pie. Fruity fans will love the tropical notes of Mango Haze, Peach Ringz, and Guava, while those chasing bold flavor and punchy effects can reach for Cherry Bomb, Lychee, and Ultra Sour. Whether you’re easing into your session with Sundae Driver or chasing something bright like Lemonberry or Jean Guy, these 420-ready strains are here to elevate your celebration from coast to coast.