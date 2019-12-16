ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Start exploring
  3. Underrated THC strains

Underrated THC strains

Celebrate some of the least talked about cannabis strains that’ll get you highest.
Sort by
curated
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Leafly Kosher Kush flower
Kosher Kush
SleepyLeafly Zookies flower
Zookies
Leafly Orange Cookies flower
Orange Cookies
HappyLeafly Star Killer flower
Star Killer
SleepyLeafly Grease Monkey flower
Grease Monkey
RelaxedLeafly Grapefruit flower
Grapefruit
EnergeticLeafly Golden Pineapple flower
Golden Pineapple
EnergeticLeafly Black Cherry Soda flower
Black Cherry Soda
RelaxedLeafly Gorilla Cookies flower
Gorilla Cookies
Aroused