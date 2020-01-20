ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pound Cake
  4. Products
Leafly flower of Pound Cake

Pound Cake

aka London Poundcake

4.5(50)

Effects

SleepyRelaxedGiggly
All products
All stores