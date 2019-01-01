ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by an anonymous breeder in Seattle, Washington, Pineapple S.A.G.E. is a cross between Cinderalla 99 and S.A.G.E. Buds are dark green with short orange and red hairs and produce aromas of citrus, sour, and diesel. The high is cerebral and uplifting with heightened effects that last for hours, making it perfect for anyone looking to explore their creative side for a bit.

